Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

Loews Stock Performance

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,430,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 768,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

