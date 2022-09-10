Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,232,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $152.66. 374,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,905. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

