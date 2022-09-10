Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.10. 1,445,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,102. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 595,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,064,222. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.