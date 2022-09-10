Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 5,438 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.01. 9,010,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,639,019. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.