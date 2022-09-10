Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 308 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,481,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

