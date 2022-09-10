Plustick Management LLC Increases Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Plustick Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for 4.1% of Plustick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bloom Energy worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,425,366. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BE opened at $26.14 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

