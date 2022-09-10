Plustick Management LLC Acquires 90,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Plustick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 10.6% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 127,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

