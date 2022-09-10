Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pixelworks Price Performance

Shares of PXLW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. 280,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,128. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.25. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,388,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

See Also

