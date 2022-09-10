Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 49.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 142.6% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MAV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 17,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

