Phoneum Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $66,648.22 and $15.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,329.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00068984 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00077888 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.