Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,621,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,440 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,312,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,285,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after buying an additional 543,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

