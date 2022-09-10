PERL.eco (PERL) Price Hits $0.0210 on Exchanges

PERL.eco (PERL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One PERL.eco coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. PERL.eco has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PERL.eco alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.

PERL.eco Profile

PERL is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. PERL.eco’s official website is www.perlin.net/en.

PERL.eco Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PERL.eco is an attempt to democratize the biosphere economy through liquidity pools and tokenization of biodiversity and carbon credits to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).In contrast to PerlinX which is a platform where users mint synthetic assets by collateralizing PERL and pxUSD, assets on PERL.eco are backed by real-world assets like carbon credits and bioecological-related assets.PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation.PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens.PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERL.eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERL.eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PERL.eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PERL.eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERL.eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.