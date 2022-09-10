Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Holdings Raised by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial makes up about 2.0% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,922. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

