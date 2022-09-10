Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,708,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 607.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 890,824 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,261,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

