Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,337.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Partners Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $946.46 on Friday. Partners Group has a one year low of $847.58 and a one year high of $1,825.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $990.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,074.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

