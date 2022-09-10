Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 226,096 shares.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,593.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,593.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 28,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $76,174.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,207,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,819.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock worth $306,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

