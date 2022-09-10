Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 267,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000. Prothena comprises 2.6% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Prothena by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Prothena by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.04 and a beta of 1.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,778 shares of company stock worth $4,236,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

