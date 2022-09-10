Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Invests $5.04 Million in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 212,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. Fulcrum Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 136,773 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.31. 197,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,447. The company has a market capitalization of $340.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.48. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

