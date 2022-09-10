Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Invests $13.57 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,570,000. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.6% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $223.48. 244,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average of $206.73. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.