Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.1% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $23,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,426,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,094,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,978,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $428,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,048,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of VRDN traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

