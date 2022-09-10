Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $17.52 on Friday, reaching $564.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $521.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of -207.64, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $421.55 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $650.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

