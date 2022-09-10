PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Up 5.5 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Cowen cut their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.68.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

