Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. 7,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.19% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

