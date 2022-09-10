OST (OST) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

OST (OST) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $395,723.22 and $19,240.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005661 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00077882 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

