Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys 600,920 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,920 shares during the quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.94% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

HRTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,981. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

