Orchard Capital Managment LLC Buys 41,200 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products accounts for about 2.4% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.7 %

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 899,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,038. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

