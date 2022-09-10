Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Achieves $805,562.99

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Opium has a market cap of $805,562.99 and $40,787.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.
Opium Profile
OPIUM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official website is www.opium.network.
Buying and Selling Opium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.
