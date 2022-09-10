Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
ONTX stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.
Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
