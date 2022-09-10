Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTXGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONTX stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

