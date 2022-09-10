On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $120.52

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.52 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 112.20 ($1.36). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 444,081 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.27. The stock has a market cap of £206.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

On the Beach Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Cooper bought 1,530,141 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989,183.30 ($2,403,556.43).

(Get Rating)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.