Olin (NYSE:OLN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. Olin has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

