Odeon Capital Group Downgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Sell

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

