Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 41,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 74,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Oculus VisionTech Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

About Oculus VisionTech

(Get Rating)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.