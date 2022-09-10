Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 41,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 74,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Oculus VisionTech Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
About Oculus VisionTech
Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oculus VisionTech (OVTZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.