OceanEx Token Reaches Market Cap of $651,695.98 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $651,695.98 and approximately $3,153.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.67 or 1.00157006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036516 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro.

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers.”

