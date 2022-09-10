Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $940.82

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 940.82 ($11.37) and traded as low as GBX 849.55 ($10.27). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 890 ($10.75), with a volume of 10,391 shares traded.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 886.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 940.31. The company has a market capitalization of £298.82 million and a P/E ratio of 609.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Insider Transactions at Ocean Wilsons

In other Ocean Wilsons news, insider Andrey Berzins acquired 500 shares of Ocean Wilsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £4,750 ($5,739.49).

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

