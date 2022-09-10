Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

