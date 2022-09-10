OBORTECH (OBOT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $979,736.00

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One OBORTECH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OBORTECH has a market cap of $979,736.00 and $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OBORTECH has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.

OBORTECH Profile

OBORTECH (OBOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2021. OBORTECH’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,000,000 coins. The official website for OBORTECH is www.obortech.io. OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub.

Buying and Selling OBORTECH

According to CryptoCompare, “OBORTECH (the Smart Hub) is a digital ecosystem for all actors in the supply chain, in which they can remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network via a single platform. Based on the blockchain-based trusted network established among the Smart Hub participants, the marketplace ecosystem will enable the verification and scoring of stakeholders in the supply chain without the need for third-party credentials. Moreover, the marketplace is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that enables buying, selling and exchanging of services without the need for intermediaries among the users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBORTECH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OBORTECH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OBORTECH using one of the exchanges listed above.

