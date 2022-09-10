Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $7.55 Million Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the period. European Wax Center accounts for about 1.2% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of European Wax Center worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 473.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 500,325 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth $17,356,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 537,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

