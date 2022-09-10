Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in Yatsen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 332,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yatsen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Yatsen by 114.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 108,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yatsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Yatsen by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YSG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,451. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $508.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

