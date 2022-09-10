Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $141.43 Million Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,564 shares during the quarter. 51job accounts for 22.7% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $141,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 51job by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in 51job by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in 51job by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in 51job by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:JOBS remained flat at $60.90 during trading hours on Friday. 272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,764. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

