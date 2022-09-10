NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NuVasive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after buying an additional 219,982 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 743,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 701,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NUVA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,523. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

