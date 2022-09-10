Novo (NOVO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $224.67 Million

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Novo has a market capitalization of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novo coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00353261 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00787642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020143 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Novo Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency.
Novo Coin Trading
