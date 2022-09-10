Northland Securities Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Up 0.4 %

Nutanix stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.