North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.11

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $14.85. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 17,967 shares changing hands.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 149.59%.

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.