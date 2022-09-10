North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.11

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $14.85. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 17,967 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 149.59%.
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
