Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
NOAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.94.
Noah Trading Up 5.3 %
NOAH opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Noah has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $47.92.
Noah
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
