Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Trading Up 5.3 %

NOAH opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Noah has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

About Noah

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Noah by 25.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.