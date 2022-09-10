Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA restated a sell rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31.

Nintendo’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

