NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $80,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

