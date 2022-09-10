News Co. (ASX:NWS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from News’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
News Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.
News Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.