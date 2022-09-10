Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.85

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.85 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.42). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41), with a volume of 2,064 shares traded.

Newmark Security Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

About Newmark Security

(Get Rating)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.