Newfoundland Capital Management Invests $3.61 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

