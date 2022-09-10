Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,353.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 284,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,896,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 957,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

